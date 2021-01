Harry Dunn's mother in plea to Joe Biden for help with son's case

The mother of killed teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has issued a “help me”plea to incoming US president Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration.

CharlotteCharles said her family had “not been able to start to rebuild our lives” -describing every day as “excruciatingly painful”.

The 46-year-old urged MrBiden not to be afraid to “reverse the decision Mr Trump made by refusing AnneSacoolas’s extradition to the UK”.