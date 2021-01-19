‘3,81,305 beneficiaries received Covid vaccine, 580 adverse events’: Health Ministry

Union Health Ministry informed that a total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated for Covid-19 and 580 adverse events following immunisation were reported in the country till 5 PM on January 18.

Addressing a press briefing, Manohar Agnani, Additional Secretary in the ministry of health, said 1,48,266 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 25 states and union territories till 5 pm on Monday.

“A total of 3,81,305 beneficiaries have so far been vaccinated (till 5 pm on Monday) till today through 7,704 sessions, as per the provisional reports,” the ministry said.

Agnani said a cumulative 580 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) and seven hospitalisations have so far been reported in the country since the nationwide Covid inoculation drive began on January 16.

