Dolly Parton

Whilst she's known for her beautiful voice and catchy tunes like 'Jolene' and 'Coat of Many Colors', Parton has also donated a huge amount of time and money to help those in need over her career.

.The singer has been very generous with her wealth and is known for being a philanthropist, helping people out whenever she can.

.Here are 5 charitable things Dolly Parton has done:.