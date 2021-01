First Lady Melania Trump releases farewell address

EVERY AMERICAN TO BE ANAMBASSADOR OF BE BEST.TO FOCUS ON WHAT UNITES US, TORAISE ABOVE WHAT DIVIDES US.TO ALWAYS CHOSE LOVE OVERHATRED, PEACE OVER VIOLENCE ANDOTHERS BEFORE YOURSELFTHE FIRST LADY SPENT MUCH OFHER TIME TALKING ABOUT THEIMPORTANCE OF'KINDNESS.'

THIS WAS HERFIRST ON-CAMERA APPEARANCESINCE VIOLENCE BROKE OUT AT THECAPITOL.SHE HAD'NT BEEN SEEN IN PUBLICSINCE NEW YEAR'S EVE.MANY LOW-INCOME STUDENTS RELYON JOBS TO PAY FOR PRIVATESCHOOL - ESPECIALLY IN PLACES