Parts of England devastated by Storm Christoph flooding

Residents have begun a clean-up in Northwich after parts of the north west of England were devastated by flooding brought by Storm Christoph.

A yellow warning for ice is in place across Wales, the north west of England, the west coast of Scotland and large parts of Northern Ireland.

Report by Alibhaiz.

