Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveils portrait of 'Netaji' at Raj Bhawan on his birth anniversary

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar unveiled portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

"The decision to celebrate 23rd January as 'Parakram Diwas' taken to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

Union Government decided to celebrate Netaji's birthday on January 23 year after year as 'Parakram Diwas' with a wholesome objective to inspire and motivate the people of the great country," said Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 23 in Kolkata.