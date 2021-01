Navalny Supporters Arrested as Putin Protests Sweep Russia

Thousands of protesters are demanding the release of Alexei Navalny, the country's top opposition figure.

Police have arrested hundreds of pro-Navalny supporters attending the nationwide protests.

Navalny was detained on 17 January after he flew back to Moscow from Germany.

Russian authorities had promised a tough crackdown prior to the protests.

Report by Shoulderg.

