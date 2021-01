'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can't decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

Congress will not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to destroy the foundation of India, said Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi in Dharapuram on January 24.

"We will not allow Narendra Modi to destroy the foundation of India...He doesn't understand that only Tamil people can decide the future of Tamil Nadu 'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never ever decide future of the state," said Rahul Gandhi.