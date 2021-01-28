Budget 2021: What are the expectations for the healthcare sector | Oneindia News

As India is reeling under the Coronavirus Pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget 2021 on February 1st.

What is going to be the focus of the budget 2021 is the question ringing in every mind.

Given that healthcare has been the most talked about sector in this pandemic, speculation is rife that Healthcare may finally get a push in the budget 2021.

In 2020-21, the budgeted spend for healthcare at Rs 67,112 crore was just about 1.5 percent of the country’s GDP.

