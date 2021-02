FM Sitharaman announces AatmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to boost health system

Announcing the budget for 2021-22 on February 01 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said PM AatmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to be launched over 6 years to strengthen health system.

"A new centrally sponsored scheme PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will be launched with an outlay of about 64,180 crores over 6 years," said the Finance Minister.