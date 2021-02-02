UK's Captain Tom Moore has died aged 100

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.
Jillian Kitchener reports.
