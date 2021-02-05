UN demands Myanmar coup leaders to free Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military, and stressed the need to uphold democracy, but stopped short of condemning this week's coup.
Libby Hogan reports.
Protesters take to the streets for a fourth day as international observers call on military to refrain from violence.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that the government will suspend all high-level political and military..