'LJP did a contemptuous thing': JDU chief RCP Singh

In the latest episode of On The Record with Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury, Janata Dal (United) president and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said Lok Janshakti Party’s role in Bihar was contemptuous.

Singh said, “During Lok Sabha, we made their candidates win.

What did they do in the assembly elections?

They put up candidates against us and even the BJP.

We are a regional party and they had a responsibility.

I don't know what to think of them, we just don't bother about them.” Watch the full video for more.