Day 1 of Trump impeachment trial focuses on constitutionality

House impeachment managers showed footage of the Capitol riot and charged that former President Donald Trump is culpable for inciting the riot while Trump’s legal team argued the constitutionality of the trial.
CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports.
Trump’s second impeachment trial kicked off with House impeachment managers and Trump’s counsel debating if the trial was..
