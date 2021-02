People react to government's advice against booking holidays

Extra coronavirus testing is being carried out in Lambeth, after a case of the South African variant was discovered in the south London borough.

While queuing for the Covid tests people were asked to give their reaction to the government's advice that it was "too soon" to book summer holidays, home or abroad.

Report by Blairm.

