New York to reopen stadiums with limited capacity

New York state will allow large stadiums and arenas, such as Citi Field and Madison Square Garden, to reopen for sports and concerts later this month, with sharply limited capacity and other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Large stadiums and arenas in New York state will re-open later this month for sports and concerts, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

But any stadium that can fit more than 10,000 people like Citi Field and Madison Square Garden will have limited capacity and other measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo said venues must enforce mandatory face masks and social distancing.

Attendees must show they've tested negative for the disease within 72 hours prior to the event.

Beginning February 23, venues can open at 10 percent capacity with approval from the New York Health Department.

Brooklyn's Barclays Center arena has already won approval for an event that day, a basketball game between Brooklyn's team, the Nets, and the Sacramento Kings.

Meanwhile, some venues are being used as mass vaccination sites, like Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

State officials and venue managers are in talks about how to continue those efforts once sports and concerts return.