Arthritis drug could help save lives of Covid patients

A drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis could help to save the lives of one in 25 patients admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and reduce the need for a mechanical ventilator, scientists have found.

In the Recovery trial, researchers found that when given alongside a steroid, known as dexamethasone, tocilizumab reduced the absolute risk of mortality by four percentage points.

Report by Blairm.

