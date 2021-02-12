Aatmanirbhar Bharat will be attained through Budget 2021: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 12 said the Union Budget 2021-22 is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained, adding that that the government is also looking at "long term sustainable growth".

"It's a Budget which clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities and also exposure that the Prime Minister had during his long elected tenure - both as CM and as PM of this country - known for his commitment towards development, growth, and reforms. So these three things are essentially infused in the budget which is now speaking for itself in the sense that it is the instrument through which Aatmanirbhar Bharat is to be attained."