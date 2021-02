'Restrictions must go once most vulnerable are vaccinated'

Mark Harper, the chairman of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of lockdown sceptic Tories, has said "draconian" restrictions cannot be justified once the most vulnerable have been vaccinated.

The CRG has written to Boris Johnson demanding an end to controls in England by the end of April - by which point the top nine priority groups should have received the jab.

Report by Thomasl.

