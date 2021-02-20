All adults to be offered Covid vaccine by July 31

All adults in the UK should be offered a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, Boris Johnson has pledged.The Prime Minister said the accelerated rollout would help protect the most vulnerable sooner and enable the easing of some restrictions.Adults aged 50 and over – as well as those with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk – will be offered a vaccine by April 15 under the expedited plans.