All adults in the U.K. to be offered Covid-19 vaccine by 31 July

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults in the U.K. will be offered their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the 31st of July.
Chip Matthews last show
WMGT
Chip Matthews last show
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that all adults in the U.K. will be offered their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the 31st of July.
Chip Matthews last show
Watch VideoThe U.K. is aiming to offer all adults their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of July.
"We..