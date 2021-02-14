British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an interview with CBS on Sunday said he has "great confidence" in the AstraZeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine, despite being shown to be less effective against certain variants of the novel coronavirus.
'Great confidence' in AstraZeneca, despite variants: Johnson
