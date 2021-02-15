UK Hotel Quarantine Begins: What Are the New Rules?

The first guests have checked into quarantine hotels as tougher rules come into force in the UK.

International arrivals from 33 ‘red list’ countries are now required to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

The new policy aims to stop Covid variants from entering the country.

The UK Government has struck deals with 16 hotels so far, providing 4,963 rooms, with a further 58,000 rooms currently on stand-by, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Passengers need to pre-book and pay £1,750 to cover the cost of their stay.

Passengers failing to quarantine face fines of up to £10,000, and those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail.

UK lockdown rules currently in place mean people can only travel abroad for essential reasons.

Report by Avagninag.

