PM: We want this lockdown to be the last

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants this lockdown to be the last, pinning hopes on the vaccination rollout offering a route out of restrictions.

Speaking at the Downing Street press conference, Mr Johnson urged people to continue with the latest lockdown restrictions as he set a target to vaccinate everyone in the top nine priority groups including all over 50s by the end of April.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn