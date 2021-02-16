As hate crimes against Asian Americans spike across the country, communities call for action

A string of recent Covid-related attacks against Asian Americans has communities on high alert.
CNN’s Kyung Lah is live in Los Angeles taking your questions.
A string of recent Covid-related attacks against Asian Americans has communities on high alert.
CNN’s Kyung Lah is live in Los Angeles taking your questions.
A woman is recovering after being assaulted outside a Queens bakery. Police are investigating this as possibly the latest in a..
By Dan Slater*
Polarisation has torn the United States apart. Under former US President Donald Trump, it almost tore US..