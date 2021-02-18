Perseverance: NASA Rover Lands On Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has successfully landed on the surface of Mars.

The six-wheeled vehicle’s mission is to search for traces of life.

Perseverance will drive across the Jezero Crater, collecting core samples of the most enticing rocks and gravel.

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have teamed up to bring the samples back arrive to Earth in the early 2030s.

The rover carries more than any other interplanetary mission in history.

Equipped with its 19 cameras, Perseverance will provide breathtaking pictures of the red planet’s landscape.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn