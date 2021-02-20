Covid: Karnataka brings new rules for passengers from Maharashtra & Kerala

As Covid cases continue to surge in Maharashtra & Kerala, the state of Karnataka has introduced new norms for passengers from these two states.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people coming from Maharashtra and Kerala won’t be allowed inside the state unless they show a negative COVID-19 report.

He added that no South African or Brazilian strain in the state and only the UK strain had been detected further in passengers who travelled from the country.

Kerala and Maharashtra have been registering maximum spike in Covid cases in the past week.

