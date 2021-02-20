Not found any South African or Brazilian COVID strain in Kerala: State Health Minister

Health Minister of Karnataka, Dr K Sudhakar on February 20 informed that so far, no new strain of South African or Brazilian strain of COVID-19 found in the state.

He said, "On an average, 4000-5000 cases being reported in Kerala and 5000-6000 in Maharashtra daily.

We share borders with them.

So, we issued circulars.

Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from these states they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka." "We have not found any South African strain or Brazilian strain (of COVID-19).

All that we have found is the UK strain, only in those passengers who travelled from the UK to Bengaluru.

We have not allowed it to spread in the society," he added.