PM Modi ridiculed MGNREGA but accepted it played as saviour during COVID: Rahul Gandhi

While addressing a gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that when Narendra Modi became the PM, he ridiculed Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act saying it was an insult to Indians.

"But the same man was forced during COVID to increase money given under MGNREGA and accepted that it played as a saviour", said Gandhi in Wayanad.