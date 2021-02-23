Tesla’s Bitcoin Investment - Which Company Is Next?

Tesla gave bitcoin the nod this month with a $1.5 billion investment.
Osprey Funds' CEO Greg King sees it as the start of broader corporate acceptance of bitcoin.
According to an analyst at Wedbush Securities, Daniel Ives, Tesla has made about $1 billion from its Bitcoin (BTC) purchase...
Chris Hopkins VP of Barnett & Company discusses Bitcoin and Robinhood/Game Stop