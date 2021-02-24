'I'm Thrilled': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To Emergency Use Authorization Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
Gov.

Jared Polis is applauding the emergency use authorization Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID vaccine.

U.S. regulators say Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine provides strong protection against severe COVID-19.