'I'm Thrilled': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To Emergency Use Authorization Of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine

Gov.
Jared Polis is applauding the emergency use authorization Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID vaccine.
U.S. regulators say Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine provides strong protection against severe COVID-19.
FDA approves Johnson & Johnson one shot Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.
Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective globally in preventing COVID-19, and 72%..