Arvind Kejriwal: Farmers can be anything but anti-nationals | Oneindia News

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assures that the farmers can be anything but anti-nationals.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says we will send Modi back to Nagpur like people sent British empire.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah mocks congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Fisheries ministry remark during his speech in Karaikal.

Retired Congress MP from Jammu And Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad praised Prime Minister Modi for not hiding his true self.

ISRO takes copy of Bhagavad Gita and Photo of PM Modi to space.

