Yangon residents held a vigil in memory of those who died during demonstrations against the military coup on Sunday.

Footage filmed on Monday (March 1) shows people lining up the streets with candles at their feet while singing the national anthem.

According to a UN human rights official, at least 18 people were killed and dozens were injured on Sunday.