The 47 activists in Hong Kong who were charged with "conspiracy to commit subversion" were escorted by police to a detention centre on March 3.

The 47 activists in Hong Kong who were charged with "conspiracy to commit subversion" were escorted by police to a detention centre on March 3.

Hong Kong's government charged the individuals on February 28 under the controversial National Security Law after they organised "unofficial" election primaries in 2020.