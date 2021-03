We have to strike a balance with tax choices, says Tory MP

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Budget, Conservative MP Simon Clarke has said Chancellor Rishi Sunak must "strike a right balance" with the tax choices he makes.

Mr Clarke said he didn't want to see "taxes on personal income" or "job sensitive taxes, like national insurance, go up".

Report by Thomasl.

