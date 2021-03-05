Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB files chargesheet against Rhea Chakraborty and 32 years|Oneindia News

The Narcotics Control Bureau today named 33 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in a charge sheet filed before a special court.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may face a do-or-die contest in the state election with Suvendu Adhikari, her former top aide who ditched the Trinamool Congress and defected to the BJP in December.

The BJP has reached a seat-sharing formula with its Assam allies ahead of the three-phase Assembly election that starts March 27.

In the new rules for overseas Indians seeking visas the Home Ministry has said that the Overseas Citizenship of India card-holders will need special permission if they want to take up any missionary, Tabligh or journalistic activities.

#SushantSinghRajput #RheaChakraborty #BengalElections