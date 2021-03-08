‘Mithun Chakraborty originally a Naxalite; has no respect:’ TMC’s Saugata Roy

TMC MP Saugata Roy took a jibe at yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Mithun Chakraborty for joining the BJP.

Roy said Chakraborty was originally a Naxalite and had changed parties four times.

“Mithun Chakraborty is not a star of today.

He is a star of yesteryears.

He has changed parties four times.

He was originally a Naxalite, then went to CPM, then he joined TMC and was made a Rajya Sabha MP.

BJP threatened him with ED cases, so he left the Rajya Sabha.

He has no credibility, no respect and no influence among the people,” said Roy.

Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP at Brigade Parade Ground on March 7 ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally.

He was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh, among others.

