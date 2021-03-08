Skip to main content
Monday, March 8, 2021

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Monday, March 8, 2021

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021.

An early taste of Spring is onthe way for the rest of theweek with highs making it tothe 70s by Tuesday!

Rain looksto hold off until the end ofthe week.Tennesse

