‘I’m also Hindu’: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP in Nandigram; recites ‘Chandi Path’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP during a rally in Nandigram.

Mamata accused the BJP of dividing people on basis of religion.

She also mocked her Nandigram opponent Suvendu Adhikari.

Banerjee was speaking at a rally in Nandigram, a day before she is slated to file her poll papers.

Bengal is likely to see a triangular contest with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will begin on March 27.

The eight-phase polling will conclude on April 29, results on May 2.