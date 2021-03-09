‘I’m also Hindu’: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP in Nandigram; recites ‘Chandi Path’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP during a rally in Nandigram.
Mamata accused the BJP of dividing people on basis of religion.
She also mocked her Nandigram opponent Suvendu Adhikari.
Banerjee was speaking at a rally in Nandigram, a day before she is slated to file her poll papers.
Bengal is likely to see a triangular contest with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will begin on March 27.
The eight-phase polling will conclude on April 29, results on May 2.