A new study analyzed the medical records of 1,407 people who tested positive in California and did not need to be hospitalized while infected
Many Long-Term COVID-19 Patients Started With Asymptomatic Infections
Credit: Cover Video STUDIODuration: 00:54s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Many ‘Long Covid’ Patients Had No Symptoms From Their Initial Infection
An analysis of electronic medical records in California found that 32 percent started with asymptomatic infections but reported..
NYTimes.com