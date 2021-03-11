Mental Health Impact on Students

In 2020, mental health experts saw a significant rise in depression and anxiety among young adults.

We are days away from the one year mark of the covid lockdown nationwide.

Because of the isolation, mental health experts saw a significant rise in depression and anxiety among young students.

News 10's hannah follman has more on how many young adults are still struggling with their mental health.

i spoke with several local students today on how they've navigated through this past year.

We hear from one of them discussing the importance of mental health awareness during this uncertain time.

The pandemic has impacted millions of lives worldwide both physically and emotionally..

Many students have felt the impact of this last year on their well-being and mental health.

"people assume we are dong ok because we grew up with tech but its harder for us and just not used to it" baylee pitts is a freshman at st mary of the woods college.

She's not the only one struggling.

According to mental health america, the number of people looking for help with anxiety and depression increased over 90% from 2019.

This is mainly due to increased isolation and a lack of social interaction.

We do have some kids who have really struggled throughout this year more depression or an increase in their anxiety this is a critical time in young peoples' lives... especially as they prepare for the future.

"it doesn't feel like the right world feels like a lot of tension and isolation and i know that i feel personally alone and i think that is a really bad feeling to have especially for someone struggling with mental health" local experts believe although things are still tough now life is beginning to return to normal.

There's a hope for a better future for students.

"we are hopeful that getting back into a routine will help them overall with their mental health" students, like baylee pitts, want to remind us there "is" help out there for everyone who needs it.

"there is always someone who cares and you can talk to and there will be an end of the pandemic hopefully soon" if you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, experts at the hamilton center are available for you.

