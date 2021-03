One Year Ago As COVID-19 Pandemic Declared, Chicago Announces No St. Patrick's Day Parade

One year ago on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization Declared the coronavirus an official pandemic.

In Chicago the mayor, the governor and Chicago's top doctor announced to the city that there would be no St.

Patrick's Day parade.

There were no masks and no social distancing at the press conference, but that would soon change.