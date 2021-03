Mithali Raj becomes first Indian Batswoman to score 10000 runs | Oneindia News

Mithali Raj has become the first Indian Batswoman to score 10000 runs in Women’s international cricket.

She has also become only the second to ever cross the milestone by scoring 36 runs in the third One Day International against South Africa today.

