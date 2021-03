Adults 60 and older can now book vaccine appointments through Publix

If you are 60-64 years-old, Friday is your first opportunity to book a vaccine appointment through Publix.

HAPPENING TODAY... MORE PEOPLEARE ELIGIBLE TO BOOKELIGIBLE TO BOOK VACCINEAPPOINTMENTS THROUGH PUBLIXWHEN THE ONLINE PORTAL OPEAT 7 THIS MORNING.

THEPHARMACY IS NOW ALLOWINGADULTS 60 AND OLDER TOSCHEDULE SHOTS.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL FIVE'S STEPHANIESUSSKIND JOINS US LIVE WITHWHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFOYOU SIGN UACROSS THE STATE OF FLORIDA..THE AGE FOR THOSE ELIGIBLE FORTHE VACCINE WILL DROP FROM 65TO 60 ON MONDAY.

BUT THROUGHTHE PUBLIX ONLINE PORTAL..

YOUCAN START BOOKING THOSEAPPOINTMENTS IN JUST A FEWHOURTHE APPOINTMENTS BOOKEDTHROUGH PUBLIX TODAY WILL BESCHEDULED FOR MONDAY ANDTUESDAY.

THAT'S WHY THEPHARMACY IS OPENING IT UP TO60 YEAR OLDS TO START BOOKINGTHIS MORNING.

IF YOU BOOK ANAPPOINTMENT TODAY..

IT WILL BEFOR THE MODERNA VACCINE.

KEEPIN MIND- PUBLIX SAYS IT WILLCONTINUE TO PRIORITIZEEDUCATORS BECAUSE OF THEFEDERAL PHARMACY PROGRAMDIRECTIVE FROM THE PRESIDENT.DURING WEDNESDAY'S SIGN UP..PUBLIX SAYS IT BOOKED ALMO14 THOUSAND APPOINTMENTS FORTHE JOHNSON AND JOHNSONVACCINE..

AND NEARLY 50PERCENT OF THEM WENT TO PEOPLEIN THAT EDUCATOR CATEGORY.

BUTTHEY WENT VERY QUICKLY..

SO BESURE TO HOP ONLINE RIGHT ATSEVEN IF YOU WANT TO GET ANAPPOINTMENT.

REPORTINGLIVE...STEPHANIESUSSKIND..