Sarah Everard case: 'This isn't a problem with women'

Anna Birley, one of the people organising Saturday's vigil for Sarah Everard, has said that Sarah's case has been a "tragic reminder" to all women of their own experiences of sexual harassment.

It is not known if the vigil, which is planned to take place in Clapham Common, will take place after the police said it would be "unlawful" to do so given current lockdown restrictions.

Report by Thomasl.

