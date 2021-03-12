Police confirm body found in Kent woodland identified as Sarah Everard

Speaking to reporters outside Scotland Yard, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said the body found in woodland in Kent was that of Sarah Everard.He said: “As you know, on Wednesday evening detectives investigating the disappearance of Sarah Everard discovered a body secreted in woodland in Kent.“The body has now been recovered and formal identification procedure has now been undertaken.“I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard.”