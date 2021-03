People in Clapham pay respects to Sarah Everard

People having been paying their respects and leaving flowers on Clapham Common following the death of Sarah Everard.

Sarah disappeared from the area on March 3rd.

Her body was found on March 10th in Ashford Kent.

Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, accused of the murder of Ms Everard, has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on March 16.

Report by Thomasl.

