Hundreds attend vigil for Sarah Everard in Clapham Common despite police warnings

Hundreds of people joined a vigil in south London's Clapham Common for Sarah Everard on Saturday evening (March 13), who was kidnapped and murdered last week.

Hundreds of people joined a vigil in south London's Clapham Common for Sarah Everard on Saturday evening (March 13), who was kidnapped and murdered last week.

Police had issued a warning against the event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

Wayne Couzens had appeared in person before Westminster Magistrates Court today following his arrest on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old was remanded in custody and the case will next be heard at the Old Bailey on March 16.