Today's govt believes in crushing, conquering: Yashwant Sinha

After joining TMC, Yashwant Sinha accused BJP of following crushing and conquering policy.

He said, "BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering." He further questioned that who is standing with BJP?

Talking about his joining, Sinha said that attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the "tipping point" behind his decision.

"The tipping point was the attack on Mamata ji in Nandigram.

It was the moment of decision to join TMC and support Mamata ji," said Yashwant Sinha.

Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha joined Trinamool Congress on March 13 ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

West Bengal will go to Assembly polls in eight phases starting from March 27.