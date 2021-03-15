Barnstormers Theater prepares for live audience

The o-h-a under the 'high risk' level.

The shift allows a maximum 25 percent capacity -- or 50 people total.

Barnstormers theater will bring back audiences in april for the production of "postmortem."

The theater is going to use a hybrid format by live streaming their show while having a small, live audience indoors.

The executive director for the play says -- they're excited to get back to doing what they love.

"you know, this has been a pause, but we're ready to hit the play button again.

And we're so excited to do so.

And again, then tip the mentality the entire year has been, the show will go on some way somehow, and it's going to look different.

It might not be as many shows as what we're used to, but some way somehow we're going to make sure the show goes on.and the only way that we could do that is through the support of our community."

Sabel says they hope to